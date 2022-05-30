Kazatomprom Q1 profit surges tenfold on higher sales, forex gain

Olzhas Auyezov
Credit: REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Kazatomprom's first-quarter profit soared to 62.1 billion tenge ($145 million) from 6.0 billion a year earlier, the Kazakh uranium miner said on Monday.

Kazatomprom's revenue almost tripled with high deliveries and a 23.3 billion tenge ($54 million) foreign exchange gain as the Kazakh tenge KZT= fell against the dollar.

($1 = 428.0000 tenge)

