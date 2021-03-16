Kazatomprom posts 3.6% rise in 2020 net income

ALMATY, March 16 (Reuters) - Kazakh uranium miner Kazatomprom KZAP.KZ, KAPq.L said on Tuesday its 2020 net income rose to 221.4 billion tenge ($528.62 million) from 213.7 billion tenge in 2019 on the back of stronger uranium prices.

The company said in a statement it expected to further boost consolidated revenue this year to 620-640 billion tenge from last year's 587.5 billion tenge.

($1 = 418.8300 tenge)

