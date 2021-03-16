Kazatomprom posts 3.6% rise in 2020 net income

Contributor
Olzhas Auyezov Reuters
Published

Kazakh uranium miner Kazatomprom said on Tuesday its 2020 net income rose to 221.4 billion tenge ($528.62 million) from 213.7 billion tenge in 2019 on the back of stronger uranium prices.

ALMATY, March 16 (Reuters) - Kazakh uranium miner Kazatomprom KZAP.KZ, KAPq.L said on Tuesday its 2020 net income rose to 221.4 billion tenge ($528.62 million) from 213.7 billion tenge in 2019 on the back of stronger uranium prices.

The company said in a statement it expected to further boost consolidated revenue this year to 620-640 billion tenge from last year's 587.5 billion tenge.

($1 = 418.8300 tenge)

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More