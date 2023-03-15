Kazakhstan's Tengiz oil output back to normal after unscheduled maintenance - TCO

Adds detail

MOSCOW, March 15 (Reuters) - Tengizchevroil (TCO) restored oil output on its Tengiz oil field in Kazakhstan to normal levels after a fall during unscheduled maintenance early in March, a company representative told Reuters in an email on Wednesday.

Chevron-led CVX.N TCO said all oil production trains on the oil field were now online and output was back to normal, it said.

Daily oil output on Tengiz was down by 11% from March 1-6 owing to unscheduled maintenance on one of the production trains.

Oil output on Tengiz was up to 645,000 barrels per day (bpd) on March 10, from 563,000 bpd from March 1-6, according to two sources familiar with the daily oil production data.

Chevron holds a 50% stake in TCO, Exxon Mobil XOM.N owns 25%, Kazakh state firm Kazmunaigas KMGZ.KZ holds 20% and 5% belongs to Russia's Lukoil LKOH.MM.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.