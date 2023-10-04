News & Insights

Kazakhstan's TCO oilfield hits milestone, but start-up delayed -Chevron

Credit: REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

October 04, 2023 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by Ron Bousso for Reuters

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The expansion project of the giant Tengizchevroil (TCO) oilfield in Kazakhstan has reached mechanical completion but still faces delays of up to six months, its operator Chevron CVX.N said on Wednesday.

The Future Growth Project and Wellhead Pressure Management Project (FGP-WPMP) is set to increase Tengizchevroil’s output by 12 million metric tons a year.

"The project has reached a significant milestone of mechanical completion," the Chevron-led consortium said in a statement.

But recent commissioning progress has been slower than expected, which could mean a three-month delay to WPMP and a six month delay to FGP.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kazakh Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev said that TCO will complete its expansion six months later than the previously set June 2024 deadline.

Chevron holds a 50% stake in TCO, Exxon Mobil XOM.N owns 25%, Kazakh state firm Kazmunaigas KMGZ.KZ holds 20% and 5% belongs to Russia's Lukoil LKOH.MM.

Tengizchevroil accounts for almost a third of the Central Asian nation's total oil output.

