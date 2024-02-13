News & Insights

US Markets
CVX

Kazakhstan's TCO cranks up LPG exports to Finland

Credit: REUTERS/TURAR KAZANGAPOV

February 13, 2024 — 09:41 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's Tengizchevroil (TCO) exported about 2,000 metric tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to Finland by rail last month as the company seeks to expand in new markets, industry sources said on Tuesday

TCO, in which Chevron CVX.N has a 50% stake, resumed exports of LPG - used as a motor fuel and for household heating - to Finland in November after a seven-year hiatus.

At the same time, Kazakhstan halved LPG rail transit via Russia to 22,300 tons in January, from 40,300 tons a year ealrier, in the face of export restrictions introduced to meet domestic demand.

TCO did not respond to a request for comment.

LPG is a popular car fuel in Kazakhstan, where prices have been regulated since early 2022 after a price spike prompted public unrest.

Exports have also been limited by suspension of shipments to Ukraine, Belarus and Russia's southern ports because of the conflict in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by David Goodman )

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.