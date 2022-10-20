Kazakhstan's TCO and Total&Dunga test alternative oil export routes - sources

Adds detail

MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's Tengizchevroil (TCO) and Total&Dunga are starting to use new export routes for their oil as they look to sidestep disruptions to the CPC pipeline and the risks of transit via Russia, two sources told Reuters.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said earlier this year that Kazakhstan needed to diversify its oil supply routes after multiple disruptions of exports via the state's main export route - the CPC pipeline, which runs to Russia's Yuzhnaya Ozereyevka terminal in the Black Sea.

Russian oil exports will be banned by most European Union countries from Dec. 5 after they agreed an embargo. Traders are worried that might also affect demand for non-Russian supplies transported via Russian ports.

TCO, led by Chevron CVX.N, plans to start oil supplies via rail to Finland with a 1,000 tonne shipment this month, the two sources familiar with the company's plans said.

"The volume is small, looks like a test shipment," one of them said.

TCO representatives declined to comment.

Total&Dunga, led by France's Total TOTF.PA, started to supply its oil via Aktau port to the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline in September, the sources said.

Last month it supplied 25,000 tonnes via the route, they added.

The company plans to ship up to 200,000 tonnes of oil via the route by the end of the year, the sources said.

Total&Dunga and Kazakhstan's Energy Ministry didn't immediately answer Reuters' requests for comment.

The TCO consortium is owned by Chevron (50%), Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N (25%), Kazmunaigaz (20%) and Lukoil's Lukarco (5%).

Total&Dunga is owned by Total E & P Dunga GmbH (60%), which is also the project's operator, Oman Oil Company Limited (20%) and Partex Kazakhstan Corporation (20%).

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Mark Potter)

