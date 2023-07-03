Kazakhstan's oil output dropped 13% amid blackout

ALMATY, July 4 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's oil output fell to 218,900 tons on Monday from 252,600 a day earlier as the country's western regions, where oil fields are concentrated, were hit by a power outage, energy ministry data showed on Tuesday.

Oil refining dropped to 28,900 tons from 37,300 tons, according to the same data. The blackout led to an emergency shutdown of the Atyrau oil refinery.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

