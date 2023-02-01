Kazakhstan's oil and refined products exports via Georgian ports jump tenfold in 2022

MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's oil and refined products exports via Georgia's Black Sea ports in 2022 jumped tenfold from the previous year, according to Reuters calculations based on the data provided by traders and freight forwarders.

Supplies of Kazakhstan's crude and oil products to global markets via Georgia rose as the landlocked nation of Central Asia sought to sidestep disruptions to the CPC pipeline and the risks of transit via Russia, which was being sanctioned by the West.

According to the data obtained by Reuters, transhipments of crude oil, refined products and LPG of Kazakhstan origin in Georgia's ports in 2022 rose to 1.328 million tonnes from 0.135 million tonnes in 2021.

Oil terminals in the port of Batumi, owned by Kazakhstan's state oil firm Kazmunaigaz (KMG), have handled the lion's share of Kazakhstan's energy flows via Georgia in 2022.

"Batumi is an alternative (to Russian ports), and exports via this route have grown due to sanctions, while the economy doesn't play a role," one trader said.

The jump of Kazakhstan energy exports via Georgia was driven by a sharp rise of fuel oil shipments. Transit of the product surged to 0.87 million tonnes from 0.05 million tonnes in 2021, freight forwarders' data showed.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by David Gregorio)

