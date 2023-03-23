Kazakhstan's KMG starts shipping oil via Caspian Sea to BTC pipeline - sources

Credit: REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

March 23, 2023 — 06:38 am EDT

MOSCOW, March 23 (Reuters) - Kazmunaigaz (KMG) has started shipping oil from Kazakhstan's Caspian Sea port of Aktau to the Sangachal terminal in Azerbaijan for onward distribution via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, three sources familiar with the matter said.

KMG has a share of the giant Tengiz oil field in Kazakhstan, operated by Tengizchevoil (TCO), and was initially expected to start supplies via the BTC pipeline in February, but the plan was delayed by an earthquake in Turkey, where the pipeline ends.

KMG did not immediately respond to a request for comment. TCO declined to comment.

