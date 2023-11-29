News & Insights

Kazakhstan's KazTransOil to boost oil supplies to Germany by 54% in November - TASS

Credit: REUTERS/TURAR KAZANGAPOV

November 29, 2023 — 07:12 am EST

Written by Vladimir Soldatkin for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's pipeline operator KazTransOil will increase its oil exports to Germany by 54% this month, the TASS state news agency said on Wednesday, citing the company.

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin in September, said his Central Asian country was ready to increase oil supplies to Germany.

