Kazakhstan's KazTransOil to boost oil supplies to Germany by 54% in November - TASS

MOSCOW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's pipeline operator KazTransOil will increase its oil exports to Germany by 54% this month, the TASS state news agency said on Wednesday, citing the company.

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin in September, said his Central Asian country was ready to increase oil supplies to Germany.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Andrew Osborn)

