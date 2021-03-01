Kazakhstan's Kaspi.kz reports 33.6% jump in 2020 net income

ALMATY, March 1 (Reuters) - Kazakh fintech firm Kaspi.kz said on Monday its 2020 net income jumped 33.6% jump to 263.3 billion tenge ($630 million) and proposed a dividend payout of around 171 billion tenge ($409 million), subject to shareholder approval.

"We expect our 2021 adjusted net income to be around 410 billion tenge, up from 274 billion tenge in 2020," the firm, which listed in London last year, said in a statement.

($1 = 417.9700 tenge)

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Edmund Blair)

