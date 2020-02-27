Kazakhstan's Kaspi.kz posts 77% jump in 2019 net income

Adds context, details

ALMATY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Kazakh Kaspi.kz KSPI.KZ financial and technology group's net income rose to 197.1 billion tenge ($525 million) in 2019 from 111.1 billion tenge a year earlier, it said on Thursday, setting the stage for a potential London float.

Kaspi.kz, which owns one of Kazakhstan's largest banks, may in the coming weeks revive plans for a London Stock Exchange listing, aiming to raise $500-700 million, sources familiar with the plans told Reuters this week.

Kaspi.kz whose business also includes e-commerce platforms and a payments system pulled its listing last year after investors balked at the valuation.

However, a source said the company had told potential investors during roadshows that it expected full-year numbers to support its aspirations for a better valuation than its current $2.4 billion market capitalisation on the Almaty bourse.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by David Evans)

