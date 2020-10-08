Kazakhstan's Kaspi valued at $6.5 bln in London IPO - bookrunner

Contributor
Aakash Jagadeesh Babu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PAVEL MIKHEYEV

Banking and fintech firm Kaspi.kz's initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange will be priced between $28.50 and $33.75, a bookrunner said on Thursday, valuing the company at up to $6.5 billion.

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Banking and fintech firm Kaspi.kz's KSPI.KZ initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange will be priced between $28.50 and $33.75, a bookrunner said on Thursday, valuing the company at up to $6.5 billion.

Last month, the company, which controls the third-largest bank in Kazakhstan and operates a payments and ecommerce business, announced its listing plan, a year after it had abandoned the move.

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Aakash.B@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @JagadeeshAakash;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More