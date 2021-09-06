Kazakhstan's Kashagan oil output almost halved by maintenance -sources

MOSCOW, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Oil output from Kazakhstan's huge Kashagan field has dropped to 209,812 barrels per day (bpd) so far this month, down 45% from 383,397 bpd in August, three sources familiar with production data told Reuters on Monday.

The decline is because of maintenance scheduled for Sept. 1-10, the sources said. Oil output from Kashagan had been planned at 333,000 bpd for September, the sources added.

North Caspian Operating Company, Kashagan's operator, and the Energy Ministry did not reply immediately to requests for comments.

Kashagan output in August rose by 15% from July as the OPEC+ producer group eased output curbs.

The Kashagan consortium includes Eni ENI.MI, ExxonMobil XOM.N, CNPC, Shell RDSa.L, Total TTEF.PA, Inpex 1605.T and Kazakh state energy firm KazMunayGaz KMGZ.KZ.

(Reporting by Alla Afanasyeva and Olga Yagova Editing by David Goodman)

((Olga.Yagova@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.