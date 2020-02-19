Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank to ask bondholders to raise dividend cap

Olzhas Auyezov. Reuters
Kazakhstan's biggest bank by assets, Halyk Bank, on Wednesday asked the holders of its 2021 and 2022 Eurobonds to waive covenants restricting it from paying out more than 50% of its net profit in dividends.

Last year, the bank stated it would pay dividends equivalent to 50-100% of its net profit for the period, taking into account the bank's medium-term financial targets.

Halyk Bank is controlled by Dinara Kulibayeva, a daughter of Kazakh ex-president Nursultan Nazarbayev, and her husband Timur Kulibayev.

Holders of the bank's notes worth $1.05 billion will decide at a meeting on March 12 whether to allow the bank to align the covenants with its dividend policy, Halyk said in a bourse filing.

In November last year, Halyk Bank raised its 2019 profit guidance to more than 320 billion tenge ($849.46 million) from a previous outlook of 300 billion.

The bank's shares were up 2.6% in London & 0.9% in Kazakhstan early on Wednesday.

($1 = 376.7100 tenge)

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

