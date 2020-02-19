Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank to ask bondholders to raise dividend cap

ALMATY, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's biggest bank by assets, Halyk Bank HSBK.KZ, HSBKq.L, on Wednesday asked the holders of its 2021 and 2022 Eurobonds to waive covenants restricting it from paying out more than 50% of its net profit in dividends.

Last year, the bank stated it would pay dividends equivalent to 50-100% of its net profit for the period, taking into account the bank's medium-term financial targets.

Halyk Bank is controlled by Dinara Kulibayeva, a daughter of Kazakh ex-president Nursultan Nazarbayev, and her husband Timur Kulibayev.

Holders of the bank's notes worth $1.05 billion will decide at a meeting on March 12 whether to allow the bank to align the covenants with its dividend policy, Halyk said in a bourse filing.

In November last year, Halyk Bank raised its 2019 profit guidance to more than 320 billion tenge ($849.46 million) from a previous outlook of 300 billion.

The bank's shares were up 2.6% in London & 0.9% in Kazakhstan early on Wednesday.

($1 = 376.7100 tenge)

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov. Editing by Jane Merriman)

