Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank says it won't pay dividends for 2019

Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank said on Tuesday it would not pay dividends on 2019 results citing resolutions from its annual shareholders' meeting.

Kazakhstan's financial regulator recommended last month that local banks and insurers avoid using their accumulated profit for dividend payouts and share buybacks this year.

