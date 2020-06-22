Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank says EGM to vote on dividend in July

MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank HSBK.KZ, HSBKq.L will vote on dividend payment at a meeting on July 23, the bank said on Tuesday.

Halyk decided in May to skip the regular dividend as the Central Asian nation's economy took a hit from the coronavirus pandemic, but said it could review the matter in the second half of this year.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

