Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank raises 2022 net profit guidance

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's biggest lender Halyk Bank has updated its 2022 net profit guidance to more than 500 billion tenge ($1.05 billion) from 300 billion-350 billion tenge, it said on Wednesday.

The bank posted a 22.2% jump in second-quarter profit this week and said in an investor presentation that it now expected much stronger growth in loans and fee and commission income.

($1 = 476.1900 tenge)

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Edmund Blair)

