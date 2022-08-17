Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank raises 2022 net profit guidance

Contributor
Mariya Gordeyeva Reuters
Published
Alexander Morris
Credit: REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Kazakhstan's biggest lender Halyk Bank has updated its 2022 net profit guidance to more than 500 billion tenge ($1.05 billion) from 300 billion-350 billion tenge, it said on Wednesday.

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's biggest lender Halyk Bank has updated its 2022 net profit guidance to more than 500 billion tenge ($1.05 billion) from 300 billion-350 billion tenge, it said on Wednesday.

The bank posted a 22.2% jump in second-quarter profit this week and said in an investor presentation that it now expected much stronger growth in loans and fee and commission income.

($1 = 476.1900 tenge)

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters