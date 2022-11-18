Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank Q3 net profit jumps 26%

November 18, 2022 — 12:04 am EST

Written by Olzhas Auyezov for Reuters ->

ALMATY, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank HSBKq.LHSBK.KZ posted a 26% increase in third-quarter net profit on Friday on the back of both higher interest income and stronger fees and commissions.

The bank's quarterly profit stood at 135.7 billion tenge ($295.6 million), according to its financial report.

($1 = 459.0000 tenge)

