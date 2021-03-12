Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank posts 5.4% rise in 2020 profit

(Adds detail)

ALMATY, March 12 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank on Friday reported its 2020 net profit rose to 352.7 billion tenge ($842 million) from 334.5 billion a year earlier on higher net insurance income and gains on derivative operations and securities.

Its fourth-quarter profit jumped to 108.0 billion tenge from 83.1 billion a year earlier.

Increase in interest income on loans to customers was partly offset by lower interest income on securities as the bank's $912 million foreign exchange swap deal with the central bank ended and it moved some funds from high-yielding tenge assets into low-yielding foreign-currency deposits, Halyk said.

Kazakhstan's biggest lender by assets said its management would discuss the results with analysts on March 15.

($1 = 418.9400 tenge) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jason Neely) ((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: HALYK BANK RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.