Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank posts 16.5% drop in Q2 profit

ALMATY, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's biggest lender, Halyk Bank HSBK.KZ, HSBKq.L, posted a 16.5% year-on-year decrease in second-quarter net income on Monday, which it said was mainly due to higher credit loss expenses.

The bank said it has made additional allowances for expected credit losses to reflect the increased risk and uncertainty from the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown restrictions.

