Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank posts 16.5% drop in Q2 profit

Contributor
Olzhas Auyezov Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Kazakhstan's biggest lender, Halyk Bank, posted a 16.5% year-on-year decrease in second-quarter net income on Monday, which it said was mainly due to higher credit loss expenses.

ALMATY, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's biggest lender, Halyk Bank HSBK.KZ, HSBKq.L, posted a 16.5% year-on-year decrease in second-quarter net income on Monday, which it said was mainly due to higher credit loss expenses.

The bank said it has made additional allowances for expected credit losses to reflect the increased risk and uncertainty from the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown restrictions.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters