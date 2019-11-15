Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank posts 12% rise in Q3 profit

Contributor
Olzhas Auyezov Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV

Halyk Bank, Kazakhstan's largest lender by assets, said on Friday its third-quarter net profit rose 12% year-on-year to 87.159 billion tenge (about $225 million) on the back of stronger interest income.

ALMATY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Halyk Bank HSBK.KZ, Kazakhstan's largest lender by assets, said on Friday its third-quarter net profit rose 12% year-on-year to 87.159 billion tenge (about $225 million) on the back of stronger interest income.

The bank's net interest income jumped 20.4% year-on-year to 102.107 billion tenge.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Mark Potter)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More