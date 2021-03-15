Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank aims for 2021 profit of over 400 bln tenge

ALMATY, March 15 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank aims to make a net profit of more than 400 billion tenge ($955 million) this year, up from last year's 352.7 billion tenge, the Central Asian nation's biggest lender said on Monday.

The bank targets total net loan book growth in the area of 16% and a net interest margin of 5.0%, it said in a presentation.

