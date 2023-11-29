News & Insights

Kazakhstan's giant oilfields cut output by 103,800 tons on Nov. 29

Credit: REUTERS/TURAR KAZANGAPOV

November 29, 2023 — 10:49 pm EST

Written by Mariya Gordeyeva for Reuters

ALMATY, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's three largest oilfields cut their combined daily output by 103,800 metric tons on Wednesday, hit by disruptions to shipping in the Black Sea, the energy ministry said.

Production was down 67% at the Tengiz field, 65% lower at the Kashagan field and 34% down at the Karachaganak field, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

