Kazakhstan's giant oilfields cut output by 103,800 tons on Nov. 29

ALMATY, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's three largest oilfields cut their combined daily output by 103,800 metric tons on Wednesday, hit by disruptions to shipping in the Black Sea, the energy ministry said.

Production was down 67% at the Tengiz field, 65% lower at the Kashagan field and 34% down at the Karachaganak field, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.