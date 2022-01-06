Kazakhstan's finances will protect credit rating from unrest - S&P Global

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's strong finances mean its investment grade rating is unlikely to be impacted by this week's violent protests and subsequent government resignation.

"Our base-case expectation is that President (Kassym-Jomart) Tokayev, with Russian assistance, will eventually restore order," S&P said in a note on the situation in tightly-controlled former Soviet state.

"These developments may result in some slippage in the government's fiscal consolidation plans but our ratings will remain supported by the country's strong fiscal and external balance sheets."

S&P currently rates Kazakhstan BBB- which is the lowest 'investment grade' level that major fund managers view as a sign of strong creditworthiness.

(Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Karin Strohecker)

((marc.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0)20 7513 4042; Reuters Messaging: marc.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net Twitter @marcjonesrtrs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.