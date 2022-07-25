Kazakhstan's central bank raises policy rate to 14.5%

Adds context

July 25 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's central bank raised its policy interest rate to 14.5% from 14.0% on Monday, saying inflation was likely to exceed its earlier 13%-15% forecast this year and only start abating in the first quarter of 2023.

The bank said fiscal stimulus contributed to inflation alongside global supply chain disruptions.

Consumer prices in the Central Asian nation rose 14.5% year on year in June, up from 14.0% a month earlier.

Kazakhstan's tenge KZT= currency has weakened significantly against the Russian rouble in recent months as Moscow introduced capital controls and cut imports. Kazakhstan imports a large share of consumer goods from Russia and the exchange rate movement added to inflationary pressure.

The bank will next review its rate on Sept.5.

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Hugh Lawson, Kirsten Donovan)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.