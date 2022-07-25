Kazakhstan's central bank raises policy rate to 14.5%

July 25 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's central bank raised its policy interest rate to 14.5% from 14.0% on Monday, saying inflation was likely to exceed its earlier 13%-15% forecast this year and only start abating in the first quarter of 2023.

The bank said fiscal stimulus contributed to inflation alongside global supply chain disruptions.

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Hugh Lawson)

