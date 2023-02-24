Kazakhstan's central bank keeps policy rate unchanged at 16.75%

Adds context

ALMATY, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's central bank kept its policy rate unchanged at 16.75% on Friday and said it was unlikely to cut the rate in the first half of this year as it sought to stabilise inflation.

The bank said it expected consumer prices to rise 9-12% this year with the economy growing 3.5-4.5%.

All analysts polled by Reuters had said they expected the rate to remain unchanged.

The bank hiked the rate sharply a year ago as the Kazakh tenge KZT= sank together with the Russian rouble RUB= as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine which plunged regional economies into uncertainty.

Annual inflation reached 20.7% in January, a level not seen in the Central Asian nation since the 1990s, due to the disruption of many supply chains because of the war and subsequent Western sanctions against Moscow.

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva, Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

