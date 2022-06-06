Kazakhstan's central bank keeps policy rate unchanged at 14.0%

Kazakhstan's central bank kept its policy rate unchanged at 14.0% on Monday, saying it only planned to begin "normalising" its monetary policy next year when inflation starts to subside.

The bank said it saw the Central Asian nation's economy growing 2.8-3.8% this year and inflation staying at 13-15% by year-end, the same level as in May when it stood at 14%.

