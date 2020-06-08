Kazakhstan's central bank keeps policy rate unchanged

Adds details, context

ALMATY, June 8 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate KZCBIR=ECI unchanged at 9.5% on Monday, saying it could consider easing monetary policy when global uncertainty decreases.

The bank cut its inflation outlook for this year to 8.0%-8.5% and forecast a gross domestic product contraction of 1.8%, deeper than its previously expected 1.3% fall.

Kazakhstan's economy has been hit hard by the drop in energy prices amid the coronavirus pandemic which prompted a two-month lockdown from March to May.

Although the oil-exporting nation posted an estimated $1.2 billion current account surplus in the first quarter, the bank said it expected the indicator to turn negative later this year, putting "significant pressure" on the tenge KZT= currency.

The bank will next review its policy rate on July 20.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Ed Osmond)

