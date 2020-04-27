Kazakhstan's central bank holds key rate, says GDP may fall 1.3%

Adds details, context

ALMATY, April 27 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's central bank kept its policy rate unchanged at 9.5% on Monday and said it expected the Central Asian country's economy to contract by up to 1.3% this year, more than the government's forecast of 0.9%.

The bank said that while economic activity was slowing down because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, inflation and expectations of further price growth were on the rise. Kazakhstan is an exporter of oil, prices for which have crashed in recent weeks.

Further policy decisions will depend on the pace of economic recovery and the balance of inflationary risks, the bank said in a statement, adding that it would review the rate on June 8.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Monday the former Soviet republic would start gradually lifting coronavirus-related restrictions while extending the state of emergency until May 11.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Catherine Evans)

