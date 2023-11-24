News & Insights

Kazakhstan's central bank cuts main interest rate to 15.75%

Credit: REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

November 24, 2023 — 01:20 am EST

Written by Mariya Gordeyeva for Reuters ->

Adds details

ALMATY, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's central bank cut its main interest rate to 15.75% from 16% on Friday and said gradual easing would continue next year but pauses may be needed for data accumulation and monitoring.

The market had anticipated the move as inflation is slowing and approaching single digits in the oil-rich Central Asian nation.

The bank also cut the 2024 gross domestic product growth outlook to 3.2-4.2% from 4-5% due to the expected delay of an expansion project at the giant Tengiz oilfield, but raised the 2025 forecast to 5.5-6.5% from 4-5% accordingly.

The central bank increased current account deficit projections for 2023-25 to 3.5%, 2.9% and 2.1% of GDP respectively from 3.4%, 2.8% and 1.9%.

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Christopher Cushing)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.