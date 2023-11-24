Kazakhstan's central bank cuts main interest rate to 15.75%

Adds details

ALMATY, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's central bank cut its main interest rate to 15.75% from 16% on Friday and said gradual easing would continue next year but pauses may be needed for data accumulation and monitoring.

The market had anticipated the move as inflation is slowing and approaching single digits in the oil-rich Central Asian nation.

The bank also cut the 2024 gross domestic product growth outlook to 3.2-4.2% from 4-5% due to the expected delay of an expansion project at the giant Tengiz oilfield, but raised the 2025 forecast to 5.5-6.5% from 4-5% accordingly.

The central bank increased current account deficit projections for 2023-25 to 3.5%, 2.9% and 2.1% of GDP respectively from 3.4%, 2.8% and 1.9%.

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Christopher Cushing)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.