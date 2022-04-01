Kazakhstan’s cenbank to focus on short-term debt securities

Olzhas Auyezov Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV

Kazakhstan's Central Bank says will stop sales of 182-day debt securities, or notes, and limit the issuance of 91-day ones to 100 billion tenge ($211 million) in order to focus on managing short-term liquidity, it said on Friday.

Foreign investors held about 75 billion tenge ($158 million)worth of the bank's notes as of March 25, down from almost twice as much a week earlier, according to official data.

($1 = 474.3900 tenge)

