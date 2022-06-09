Kazakhstan's cenbank says tenge exchange rate balanced

ALMATY, June 9 (Reuters) - The current exchange rate of Kazakhstan's tenge KZT= currency "reflects balance of demand and supply", the oil-exporting Central Asian nation's central bank said on Thursday.

"The tenge exchange rate will continue to be determined by fundamental factors," the bank said in a statement. The tenge hit all-time lows after Russia, Kazakhstan's biggest trade partner, invaded Ukraine in February, but has since pared most losses.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

