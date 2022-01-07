Kazakhstan's bonds, stocks bounce after crackdown on unrest

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's bonds recovered as much as 1.2 cents and London-listed shares of the country's top uranium producer Kazatomprom bounced 4% on Friday, as authorities cracked down on unrest in the tightly-controlled former-Soviet state.

One of the government's main dollar-denominated bonds, which is due for repayment in 2045 US486661AH44=TE, recouped as much as 1.2 cents of 7 cents it had lost since the start of the year, while Kazatomprom's shares KAPq.L rose back to levels roughly where they started the year.

