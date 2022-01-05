Kazakhstan's bonds slump as violent protests intensify

State of emergency declared in major cities

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Worsening unrest in Kazakhstan triggered the heaviest falls in the country's bonds since the coronavirus pandemic began on Wednesday, as the government's resignation failed to restore order.

Police, National Guard and army units were mobilised as protesters stormed public buildings in the biggest city, Almaty, with the selloff intensifying after states of emergency were declared there and in the capital city Nur-Sultan.

One of Kazakhstan's sovereign bonds, due for repayment in 2045 <US486661AH44=TE>, slumped nearly 6 cents and others were also down sharply, as Kazakh markets suffered their biggest drop since the COVID-triggered turmoil of March 2020. XS1120709826=TE

Police had used tear gas and stun grenades late on Tuesday to drive hundreds of protesters out of the main square in Almaty, but clashes intensified on Wednesday.

The protests were sparked after the former Soviet republic's government lifted price controls on liquefied petroleum gas at the start of the year. Many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on LPG because of its low cost.

Tokayev ordered acting cabinet members and provincial governors to reinstate price controls on LPG, and broaden them to gasoline, diesel and other "socially important" consumer goods.

