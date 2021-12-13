Kazakhstan's biggest retailer expands into Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's biggest department store chain, Magnum, opened its first hypermarket in Uzbekistan last weekend, marking an expansion into a market that is potentially bigger than the one in its home country.

The privately-held company plans to open another, smaller store in the country of 35 million this month and two hypermarkets as well as several supermarkets next year, Askar Mnaidar, chief executive of Magnum's Uzbek division, told Reuters.

"First, this is a very big market which is why we are interested in it," he said.

"The second reason is that... it is similar to Kazakhstan, our languages and cultures are close to each other. Uzbekistan's market looks very much like that of Kazakhstan when Magnum first appeared there (in 2007)."

Magnum, which operates 176 stores in Kazakhstan, did not disclose the value of its investment in Uzbekistan, a move made possible by Uzbek economic reforms of the last five years which opened up the economy after decades of near-isolation.

"Generally, we have the support of our financial partner Halyk Bank HSBK.KZ, they have a subsidiary here," Mnaidar said. "Our expansion programme in Tashkent is being financed by both our own and borrowed funds."

He said the company expected Uzbekistan to surpass Kazakhstan in terms of how quickly its population switches to shopping at supermarkets instead of bazaars or Soviet-style grocery stores.

In Kazakhstan, he said, the share of modern retail trade is estimated at over 50% in major cities.

The Magnum store in Tashkent will be stocked with products sourced both locally and from neighbouring Kazakhstan.

Majid Al Futtaim, a retail-focused company from the United Arab Emirates, opened the first foreign-owned hypermarket in Tashkent a year ago under a franchise deal with French chain Carrefour and Russian retailers are said to be eyeing Central Asia's most populous nation.

(Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov Additional reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva in Almaty, Writing by Olzhas Auyezov, editing by Ed Osmond)

