Kazakhstan to tap Russian bond market for at least $500 mln

NUR-SULTAN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan plans to raise at least $500 million by tapping the Russian bond market in coming months, Kazakh Finance Minister Alikhan Smailov told reporters on Wednesday, in what would be the first deal of this kind.

"Why the Russian market? Because the rates are lower (there) and the foreign exchange risk is minimal," he said.

The Central Asian nation and a former Soviet republic has until now mostly borrowed on Western markets and sold its most recent euro-denominated bond last September.

Both Russia and Kazakhstan are oil exporters and their currencies - the rouble RUB= and tenge KZT=, respectively - often move in the same direction against the dollar.

(Reporting by Tamara Vaal Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

