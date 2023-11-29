Kazakhstan to supply 200,000 t of oil to Germany via Druzhba in December - traders

MOSCOW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan will increase oil supplies to Germany via Druzhba pipeline to 200,000 metric tons in December from 100,000 tons planned initially, two traders familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Kazakhstan's oil producers asked for additional pipeline supplies in December as crude exports from the Republic were mostly suspended due to a severe storm in the Black Sea making producers cut output, the traders said.

Kazakhstan's pipeline operator Kaztransoil said today it would boost supplies to Germany in November by 54%.

Daily oil output at Kazakhstan's giant Kashagan field dropped 38% to 33,000 metric tons on Tuesday due to a storm.

(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)

