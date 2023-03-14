Kazakhstan to ship 20,000 tonnes of crude to Germany in March

ASTANA, March 14 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan plans to ship 20,000 tonnes of crude to Germany this month via the Russian Druzhba pipeline and the same volume in April, Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov said on Tuesday.

He said the total supply volume, agreed at 300,000 tonnes, could in theory be increased to 1.2 million tonnes, but that required additional commercial deals.

(Reporting by Tamara Vaal; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Tom Hogue)

