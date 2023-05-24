Kazakhstan to send 100,000 T of crude to Germany via Druzhba in May

Adds detail

MOSCOW, May 24 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's oil exports to Germany via Russia's Druzhba pipeline are expected to reach 100,000 tonnes in May, pipeline operator KazTransOil said on Wednesday.

That is up from 90,000 tonnes of Kazakh crude delivered to Germany via Druzhba in the entire February to April period, Reuters data shows.

KazTransOil had planned to deliver 100,000 tonnes of crude to Germany in April, but only supplied 50,000 tonnes.

In February, it shipped 20,000 tonnes of crude to Germany via Druzhba, the first such shipment ever, replacing Russian supplies for German refineries.

The European Union has pledged to stop buying Russian oil via maritime routes from Dec. 5 as part of wider sanctions over Ukraine.

The Soviet-built Druzhba pipeline remains exempt from sanctions, but Germany's refineries in Leuna and Schwedt, connected to the pipeline, have not ordered any Russian crude for this year.

Last year Russian oil pipeline operator Transneft said KazTransOil had requested an additional 1.2 million tonnes of capacity on the Druzhba pipeline for 2023 to facilitate extra oil shipments to Germany.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Mark Heinrich and Jan Harvey)

