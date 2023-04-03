Kazakhstan to raise fuel prices by 11-20% -acting energy minister

April 03, 2023 — 06:11 am EDT

Written by Olzhas Auyezov for Reuters ->

April 3 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan plans to raise its ceiling on 92/93-octane gasoline prices by 11% and that of diesel by 20% in order to bring them into line with those in neighbouring countries, acting energy minister Bolat Akchulakov said on Monday.

The oil-rich nation has some of the world's lowest fuel prices.

The increases will raise the price of gasoline to 205 tenge ($0.4528) per litre, or $1.70 per gallon, while diesel will rise to 295 tenge ($0.6516) per litre, or $2.50 per gallon.

($1 = 452.7300 tenge)

