Kazakhstan to lose 320,000 bpd of oil output after CPC pipeline outage

NUR-SULTAN, March 29 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan will have to cut its oil output by 320,000 barrels per day until the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) fully restores the capacity of its Black Sea terminal, the energy ministry said on Tuesday.

The reduction, along with planned maintenance at the giant Kashagan field later this year, will help Kazakhstan meet its commitments under the global OPEC and non-OPEC producers' pact, the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tamara Vaal; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.