Kazakhstan to lose 320,000 bpd of oil output after CPC pipeline outage

Contributor
Tamara Vaal Reuters
Published

Kazakhstan will have to cut its oil output by 320,000 barrels per day until the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) fully restores the capacity of its Black Sea terminal, the energy ministry said on Tuesday.

NUR-SULTAN, March 29 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan will have to cut its oil output by 320,000 barrels per day until the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) fully restores the capacity of its Black Sea terminal, the energy ministry said on Tuesday.

The reduction, along with planned maintenance at the giant Kashagan field later this year, will help Kazakhstan meet its commitments under the global OPEC and non-OPEC producers' pact, the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tamara Vaal; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More