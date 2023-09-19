Kazakhstan to export 6 mln T of grains, 1.5 mln T of flour in 23/24 season - minister

ASTANA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan plans to export about 6 million metric tons of grains and up to 1.5 million tons of flour in 2023/24 season, Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov said on Tuesday.

Central Asia, Afghanistan, and Iran are set to remain the key export markets, he told a briefing.

(Reporting by Tamara Vaal Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Louise Heavens)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.