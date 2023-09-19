News & Insights

Kazakhstan to export 6 mln T of grains, 1.5 mln T of flour in 23/24 season - minister

September 19, 2023 — 05:46 am EDT

Written by Tamara Vaal for Reuters ->

ASTANA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan plans to export about 6 million metric tons of grains and up to 1.5 million tons of flour in 2023/24 season, Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov said on Tuesday.

Central Asia, Afghanistan, and Iran are set to remain the key export markets, he told a briefing.

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
