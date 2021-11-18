Kazakhstan threshes 16.4 mln T of grain, harvest complete

Commodities

Kazakhstan has threshed 16.4 million tonnes of grain and completed harvesting, the Central Asian nation's Agriculture Ministry said on Thursday.

Partly offsetting lower yields - last year the former Soviet republic harvested 20.1 million tonnes of grains - is the higher quality of this year's wheat, which accounts for a bulk of the harvest, the ministry said.

