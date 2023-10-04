Kazakhstan threshes 11.7 mln tons of grain as of Oct.4 - AgMin

ALMATY, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Farmers in Kazakhstan have threshed 11.7 million metric tons of grain as of Oct.4, the Central Asian nation's agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

The yield stood at 0.93 tons per hectare, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.