News & Insights

Commodities

Kazakhstan threshes 11.7 mln tons of grain as of Oct.4 - AgMin

Credit: REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

October 04, 2023 — 08:03 am EDT

Written by Mariya Gordeyeva for Reuters ->

ALMATY, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Farmers in Kazakhstan have threshed 11.7 million metric tons of grain as of Oct.4, the Central Asian nation's agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

The yield stood at 0.93 tons per hectare, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.