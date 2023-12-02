Kazakhstan signs deals for 3GW of wind power

ALMATY, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan on Saturday signed deals with France's TotalEnergies TTEF.PA, United Arab Emirates firm Masdar and Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power 2082.SE to build wind farms with a total capacity of 3 gigawatts (GW), the Kazakh government said.

The farms will be built in the southern Zhambyl region, the southeastern Zhetysu region and either Kostanai or Akmola regions in the north, it said.

The government gave no other details on the projects, but President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's office said in a separate statement the 1 GW Zhetysu project discussed with ACWA Power during his visit to the UAE would cost $1.8 billion.

The cabinet also said state energy firm KazMunayGaz

