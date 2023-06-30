News & Insights

Kazakhstan ships 290,000 tons of oil to Germany so far this year

June 30, 2023 — 02:41 am EDT

Written by Mariya Gordeyeva for Reuters ->

ALMATY, June 30 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan has shipped 290,000 tons of oil to Germany via the Russian Druzhba pipeline so far this year, Kazakh state pipeline operator KazTransOil KZTO.KZ said on Friday.

The company said its capacity allowed shipments of up to 1.2 million tons a year. Germant's Schwedt refinery started buying Kazakh oil after stopping imports of Russian crude.

