Kazakhstan sees first phase of CPC terminal repairs over within days

November 10, 2022 — 01:04 am EST

Written by Tamara Vaal for Reuters ->

ASTANA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan expects the Caspian Pipeline Consortium to complete the repairs of one of the mooring points at its Black Sea terminal within 2-3 days, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said on Thursday.

At the same time, to ease its dependence on the pipeline crossing Russia, Kazakhstan plans to ship 1.5 million tonnes of oil a year via the Baky-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline starting from 2023, and will gradually increase that volume to 6-6.5 million tonnes, he said.

(Reporting by Tamara Vaal Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

