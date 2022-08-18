Kazakhstan secures extra gas supply from Chevron-led Tengiz field

ALMATY, Aug 18 (Reuters) - A Chevron-led CVX.N joint venture has agreed to redirect 2.6 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas per year towards Kazakhstan's domestic market instead of exporting it, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's office said on Thursday.

The gas is a byproduct of oil output at the giant Tengiz field in western Kazakhstan in which Exxon Mobil XOM.M, Russia's LUKOIL LKOH.MM and Kazakhstan's KazMunayGaz KMGZ.KZ also have stakes.

Tokayev met Chevron CEO Michael Wirth in Kazakhstan on Thursday and also discussed with him potential investments in petrochemicals and the expansion of Karachaganak, another giant oil project, his office said in a statement.

Kazakhstan sought extra gas supplies to boost domestic industry and ensure adequate local supply.

(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jason Neely)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.